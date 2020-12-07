Menu
Thomas Smith
1950 - 2020
BORN
March 24, 1950
DIED
December 5, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Thomas Smith's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown in Morgantown, IN .

Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
New Life Community Church
, Nashville, Indiana
Dec
9
Service
7:00p.m.
New Life Community Church
1450 North State Road 135, Nashville, Indiana
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
East Hill Cemetery
State Road 135, Morgantown, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown
