Thomas Speck
1940 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1940
DIED
November 30, 2020
Thomas Speck's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Simkins Funeral Home in Morton Grove, IL .

Published by Simkins Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Maryhill Cemetery
8600 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, Illinois 60714
Funeral services provided by:
Simkins Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
December 5, 2020