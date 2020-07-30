Of Rankin, age 81, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.



Beloved companion of the late Flo "Tootsie" Hovan, who passed away in 1997.



Loving brother of Patricia (the late Jack Hamilton) Stafiej.



Preceded in death by his brother, Richard (surviving spouse, Sherry) Stafiej, and his sister, Dolores Stafiej.



Adored uncle of Roseann (Michael Krauss) Stafiej and the late Richard Stafiej.



Also survived by numerous cousins.



Tom was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves. He worked for nearly 25 years as a draftsman in the Westinghouse nuclear plant. Tom was an avid golfer and his greatest treasure in life was traveling with Tootsie to casinos in Las Vegas and Florida, and spending time with his family.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.



Tom will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Good Shepherd Cemetery.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all occupants in the church are required to wear face masks or coverings.



Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 1111 Monroeville Ave.; Turtle Creek, PA 15145; (412) 823-9350.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.