Thomas Stevens
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 24, 1940
DIED
November 24, 2020
Thomas Stevens's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moore Funeral Home in Brazil, IN .

Published by Moore Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Union Cemetery, Brazil, Indiana
600 N., Brazil, Indiana 47834
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home
