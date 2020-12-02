Thomas Stockdill's passing at the age of 97 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services in Pittsburgh, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services website.
Published by Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services on Dec. 2, 2020.
