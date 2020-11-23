Thomas Urban's passing at the age of 60 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center in Claremore, OK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center website.
Published by Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center on Nov. 23, 2020.
