Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Urban
1960 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1960
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
Cub Scouts
United States Air Force
Thomas Urban's passing at the age of 60 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center in Claremore, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.