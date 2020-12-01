Menu
Thomas Usilton
1949 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1949
DIED
November 29, 2020
Thomas Usilton's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moore Funeral Home, PA in Denton, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moore Funeral Home, PA website.

Published by Moore Funeral Home, PA on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home, P.A.
12 S. Second Street, Denton, Maryland 21629
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home, PA
