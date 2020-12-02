Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Veazey
1961 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1961
DIED
November 20, 2020
Thomas Veazey's passing at the age of 58 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pate-Jones Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Pate-Jones Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Bethesda Cemetery
Hwy 51 South, Senatobia, Mississippi 38668
Nov
23
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Bethesda Cemetery
Hwy 51 South, Senatobia, Mississippi 38668
Funeral services provided by:
Pate-Jones Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.