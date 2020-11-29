Menu
Thomas Warnka
1933 - 2020
BORN
June 4, 1933
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Thomas Warnka's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Toledo, OH .

Published by Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
420 Sandusky St., Toledo, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
