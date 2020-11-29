Thomas Warnka's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Toledo, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.
Published by Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.