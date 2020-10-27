A lifetime resident of East Pittsburgh, except for the past several years a resident of LGAR in Turtle Creek, age 97, died peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020.



Beloved and enchanted husband of the late Gladys (Ralph) Whelan.



Treasured father of Tom (Joyce) Whelan of NC, Terry (Sherry) Whelan of North Huntingdon, Suzy Whelan of North Versailles, Billy Whelan of East Pittsburgh and the late Timothy Whelan.



Proud grandfather of Bryan, Christopher, Jeremy (Gretchen) and Joshua (Courtney) Whelan.



Great-grandfather of Owen, Isla, Ali and Luke Whelan.



Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, William, James, John "Jack" and Robert Whelan.



Tom was a WW II Army veteran and a retired Crane Operator and Fitter for Westinghouse Electric in East Pittsburgh. He was a lifetime member of the East Pittsburgh VFW, Post 5008. Tom loved to read, have a good walk, dancing, and being with his family, especially his bride 'Glady'.



Friends are welcome on Friday from 2-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.



Mass of Christian Burial in St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Church on Saturday at 10 a.m.



Tommy will be laid to rest with his bride, 'Glady', in St. Joseph Cemetery.





Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.