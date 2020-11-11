Menu
Thomas White
1958 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1958
DIED
November 9, 2020
Thomas White's passing at the age of 62 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal Funeral Home Inc in Lawrenceburg, TN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Mars Hill Cemetery
637 Weakley Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
Funeral services provided by:
Neal Funeral Home Inc
