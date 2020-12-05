Thomas Wilson's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pollard Funeral Home in Chester, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pollard Funeral Home website.
Published by Pollard Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.