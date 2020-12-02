Thomas Zellner's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hamp Funeral Home, Inc. in Tonawanda, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hamp Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Hamp Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
