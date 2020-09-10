Thorpe Glen Shupe, 67, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, in his home with his family by his side. He was born in Ogden, Utah, on July 25, 1953, to Glen Howard and Neta Herrick Shupe. He graduated from Weber High School Class of 1971 and attended Weber State University.



Thorpe was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a fulltime mission in Washington, D.C.



He married the love of his life, Laurie Eddy, on September 4, 1975, in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple. They recently celebrated 45 years together.



At a young age, Thorpe worked at the family fish hatchery in Liberty. Following his mission he was a school bus driver for Weber County School District for over 35 years, while also working as a pull-up driver for Metz Baking Company.



He loved being outdoors and was an avid hunter. He enjoyed fly fishing, snowmobiling and camping. Thorpe also enjoyed playing sports, singing and playing the cornet. He was a fun, attentive dad and grandfather. His greatest enjoyment in life was seeing his family together and enjoying time with them.



The last few years, Thorpe and Laurie were able to travel the country in their camping trailer and enjoyed exploring the country side and spending time together. They visited many new, fun places throughout their journey. They also often had their grandkids in tow.



Thorpe was a fun, loving dad and grandfather. He loved joking around and tormenting the kids, teasing them and making every situation fun! He created memories that will never be forgotten.



Health challenges overcame Thorpe in the end, but he was a valiant fighter! He never let his illness slow him down or discourage him. He endured Parkinson's Disease for over 25 years with perseverance and a positive attitude. He received special care and attention from his sweet wife, "Nurse Laurie", along with assistance from other healthcare providers. This allowed him to manage the disease beautifully! He was also diagnosed with squamous cell cancer of the parotid glands this past year and he fought diligently and completed the difficult treatment. His strength and courage is an example to his wife, family, friends and loved ones!



Thorpe is survived by his eternal companion and best friend, Laurie E. Shupe of Liberty; amazing children, Tara (Chris) Andrews of Farr West; Tyler (Beth) Shupe of Harrisville; Tyson (Cinde) Shupe of Perry; Jessica (Matt) Bailey of Liberty; Hailey (Dennis) Conroy of Farr West; and Kyle T. (Sabrina) Shupe of West Haven; his fun 11 grandchildren, Mason (Miranda), Ethan, Ayden, Mylie, Avery, Kya, Reagan, Reed, Kade, Teegan, Cutler; sweet sisters, Elaine Green of Huntsville and Renee (Jay) Holley of West Point; and kind brother-in-law, Doug Spencer of Syracuse; loyal furry companion, Colonel (beloved golden retriever); along with many other family, friends, loved ones and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his remarkable grandsons, Connor Andrews and Trevor Shupe; loving parents; sweet sister, Glenda Spencer; and kind brother-in-law, Blaine Green;



We would like to personally thank Encompass Home Care and Hospice for their exceptional, loving care, allowing us to care for Thorpe in his home.



Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Liberty City Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at Thorpe and Laurie's home. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.