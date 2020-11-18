Menu
Thurman Gant
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 5, 1933
DIED
November 11, 2020
Thurman Gant's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tiffany A. Smith Life Memorial Centre in Overland, MO .

Published by Tiffany A. Smith Life Memorial Centre on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Tiffany A. Smith Life Memorial Centre
2504 Woodson Rd., Overland, Missouri 63114
Funeral services provided by:
Tiffany A. Smith Life Memorial Centre
