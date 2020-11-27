Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tiara McDaniel
1987 - 2020
BORN
July 10, 1987
DIED
November 16, 2020
Tiara McDaniel's passing at the age of 33 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services in Jacksonville, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tiara in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Nov
23
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Soutel Chapel
5065 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, Florida 32208
Nov
24
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Philippian Community Church
7578 New Kings Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32219
Nov
24
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Philippian Community Church
Funeral services provided by:
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May God comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will continue to pray for protection of the heart and mind as the holiday season come upon us all. Sending my sincere love.
Melissa Q Smith
November 24, 2020