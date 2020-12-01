Menu
Tim Evans
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1947
DIED
November 28, 2020
Tim Evans's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mckee Mortuary in N Manchester, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
McKee Mortuary
1401 STATE ROAD 114 WEST, N MANCHESTER, Indiana 46962
Dec
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
McKee Mortuary
1401 STATE ROAD 114 WEST, N MANCHESTER, Indiana 46962
Dec
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
McKee Mortuary
1401 STATE ROAD 114 WEST, N MANCHESTER, Indiana 46962
Funeral services provided by:
Mckee Mortuary
