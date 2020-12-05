Timbre Ruff's passing at the age of 27 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wells Funeral Homes in Waynesville, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Timbre in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wells Funeral Homes website.
Published by Wells Funeral Homes on Dec. 5, 2020.
