Timmy Truitt
1971 - 2019
BORN
October 3, 1971
DIED
October 4, 2019
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Timmy Truitt's passing at the age of 48 on Friday, October 04, 2019 has been publicly announced by Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Meridian, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Timmy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Forest Lawn Memory Gardens website.

Published by Forest Lawn Memory Gardens on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
GUEST BOOK
