Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Timothy Berdelman
1960 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1960
DIED
November 24, 2020
Timothy Berdelman's passing at the age of 60 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Timothy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home - Huntertown
16830 Lima Road, Huntertown, Indiana 46748
Dec
1
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Lifehouse Huntertown Campus
16021 Lima Road, Huntertown, Indiana 46748
Dec
1
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Lifehouse Huntertown Campus
16021 Lima Road, Huntertown, Indiana 46748
Funeral services provided by:
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
scott lindsey
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
Curtis German
November 27, 2020