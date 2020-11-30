Menu
Timothy Bobala
1977 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1977
DIED
November 2, 2020
Timothy Bobala's passing at the age of 42 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield in Springfield, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield website.

Published by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services
15 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, Massachusetts 01151
Funeral services provided by:
Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield
