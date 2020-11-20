Timothy James Braun



October 31, 1962 ~ November 18, 2020







Timothy James Braun, 58, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1962 in Boise, ID, the son of Walter Dean and Arlene Faye Cline Brown.



He married Heidi Casteel. In 1980, Tim and Heidi joined the Marine Corps and lived in North Carolina. They later divorced but remained very good friends. He married Rose Astle; they had three children, Brittani, Kasey, and Mae and they later divorced. After eight years of service, Tim was honorably discharged.



Tim enjoyed fishing and playing slots. He recently moved back to Utah to be near family.



Timothy is survived by his children, Brittani, Kasey, and Mae; his mom, Arlene; and his siblings, Cindy Mangan and Allen Brown. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter and brother-in-law, Patrick Mangan.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. James the Just Catholic Church, 495 North Harrison, Ogden, UT. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park by his father.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.