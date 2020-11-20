Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Timothy James Braun
1962 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1962
DIED
November 18, 2020
Timothy James Braun

October 31, 1962 ~ November 18, 2020



Timothy James Braun, 58, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1962 in Boise, ID, the son of Walter Dean and Arlene Faye Cline Brown.

He married Heidi Casteel. In 1980, Tim and Heidi joined the Marine Corps and lived in North Carolina. They later divorced but remained very good friends. He married Rose Astle; they had three children, Brittani, Kasey, and Mae and they later divorced. After eight years of service, Tim was honorably discharged.

Tim enjoyed fishing and playing slots. He recently moved back to Utah to be near family.

Timothy is survived by his children, Brittani, Kasey, and Mae; his mom, Arlene; and his siblings, Cindy Mangan and Allen Brown. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter and brother-in-law, Patrick Mangan.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. James the Just Catholic Church, 495 North Harrison, Ogden, UT. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park by his father.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. James the Just Catholic Church
495 North Harrison, Ogden, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.