Timothy John Cordova passed away on September 5, 2020 at his home in Ogden, Utah. He was born on April 21, 1952 to Jay and Mabel Jaramillo Cordova in Durango, Colorado.



He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War in which he received a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and a Silver Star. He worked as an Aircraft Mechanic for 37 years at Hill Air Force Base, where he retired. He graduated from Ogden High School class of 1970 and was a member of St. James the Just Catholic Church. Timothy enjoyed fishing, basketball, drawing, cooking, gem collecting, working on automobiles and toy collecting. His passion was music, his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.



Timothy is survived by his children, Savannah Lynn Cordova of Layton, UT, Derek John Cordova (Jodi) of Clinton, UT, Damian Cordova (Nicole) of Ogden, UT, Michelle Nelson (Ryan) of Roy, UT, 6 grandchildren, 4 great- grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren on the way. He is also survived by his siblings Debbie Garcia, Randy Cordova, Rory Cordova and Joleen Johnson. He is preceded in death by his parents.



Services will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. James the Just Catholic Church, 425 N. Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT. A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT, prior to services from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.