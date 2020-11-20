Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Timothy Garrett
1953 - 2020
BORN
February 16, 1953
DIED
November 13, 2020
Timothy Garrett's passing at the age of 67 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Burns Funeral Home in Elko, NV .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Timothy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Burns Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Burns Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Burns Funeral Home
PO Box 689 | 895 Fairgrounds Rd, Elko, Nevada 89803
Nov
20
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Burns Funeral Home
PO Box 689 | 895 Fairgrounds Rd, Elko, Nevada 89803
Nov
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
990 Highland Drive, Elko, Nevada 89801
Funeral services provided by:
Burns Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.