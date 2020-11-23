Menu
Timothy Harris
1951 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1951
DIED
October 14, 2020
Timothy Harris's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro in Statesboro, GA .

Published by Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
