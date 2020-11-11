Menu
Timothy Henderson
1978 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 1978
DIED
November 8, 2020
Timothy Henderson's passing at the age of 42 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Archer Funeral Home in Lake Butler, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Archer Funeral Home website.

Published by Archer Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Raiford Road Church
920 FL-121, Macclenny, Florida 32063
Funeral services provided by:
Archer Funeral Home
