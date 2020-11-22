Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Timothy Hines
1959 - 2020
BORN
January 22, 1959
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Cleveland Browns
Timothy Hines's passing at the age of 61 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cotner Funeral Home in Reynoldsburg, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Timothy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cotner Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cotner Funeral Home on Nov. 22, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Nov
24
Funeral
6:00p.m.
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Funeral services provided by:
Cotner Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.