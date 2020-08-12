Age 59, of Dormont, suddenly on Monday August 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Tina Hulbert; loving father of Lee (Megan) Hulbert, Cheyenne (Bryan) Mossgrove, Ryan (Lana) Hulbert and Johnnia (Josh) Simms; adored son of Carol Tipler and the late Joseph (surviving Joanie) Hulbert; dear brother of Steven, Lynnie, Joseph and Bonnie; cherished Pap Pap of Aarya, Brooke, Ryan Jr., Cameron and Chase. Also survived by many special nieces, nephews, and friends. Tim worked for Pitt-Ohio Trucking Company. He enjoyed camping and was an avid hunter but his greatest joy was spending time with family and having a beer on the porch. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont. 412 531-4000. Wednesday 6-8 P.M. and Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A blessing will be celebrated with the family Thursday 7:30pm. All guest will be required to wear a face mask and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions and everyone's safety. Inurnment private. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.