Tim Jensen passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 15th 2020. Born on December 15th, 1958 to Jerald and Betty Jensen in Brigham City Utah, he was the youngest of four children. He married Kristine Cottle and had two children together, Brittney and Brady. They later divorced but remained friends over the years.



Tim graduated from Bonneville High school in 1977. In his younger years he was an avid snow and water skier. He was very fond of his trucks and could buff and shine them for hours.



Tim spent many years working for Volvo, GM, and international Armoring where he was able to travel to many countries armoring vehicles of all kinds. The last few years of his life he has been maintaining a fruit orchard, where he took pride in what he was doing and the fruit that was harvested.



Tim was very quick witted and fun to be around. He always had a joke or a funny story to tell. He was a friend to everyone he met and would do anything to help someone out.



Tim chose to live his life on his own terms and in his own way and left this world due to heart disease and life style. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.



Surviving are daughter Brittney (Cody) Jensen, son Brady (Nicole) Jensen, five grandchildren, brother Larry Jensen, and sister Sally (Scott) Critchlow. Preceded in death by Parents and brother Terry Jensen, aunts, uncles and grandparents.



The family will be holding a Celebration of Life for close friends and family at a later date. Cremation Service by Aaron's Mortuary.

Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.