Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Timothy Johnson
1959 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1959
DIED
November 7, 2020
Timothy Johnson's passing at the age of 61 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" in Richmond, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Timothy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, Virginia 23223
Nov
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Roselawn Memory Gardens
13389 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Virginia 23059
Funeral services provided by:
"Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc"
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.