Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Timothy Kelley
1978 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1978
DIED
November 11, 2020
Timothy Kelley's passing at the age of 41 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services in Birmingham, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Timothy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
All Nations Church of the Full Gospel Faith
4411 Lloyd Noland Pkwy, Fairfield, Alabama 35064
Funeral services provided by:
Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.