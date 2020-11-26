Menu
Timothy Kennedy
1929 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1929
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
United States Postal Service
Timothy Kennedy's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home website.

Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Saint Jerome Church
169 Hampden Street, Holyoke, Massachusetts
SORRY TO HEAR of Mr. KENNEDYS PASSING ....HE WAS A GREAT MAN AND MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Herb Spafford
Friend
November 25, 2020
To Brian and the entire Kennedy Family, so sorry to read the passing of your father. He was such a nice man who always had a smile. I am sure there are a lot of great memories you will remember for years. Take care.
Gary Wagner
Friend
November 25, 2020