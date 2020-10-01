Menu
Timothy Jason "TJ" McCarthy
1981 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1981
DIED
September 29, 2020
Our hearts are broken at the sudden death on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 of our beloved "TJ", Timothy Jason McCarthy. TJ was a good man with a gigantic heart and an immense passion for his family. Words cannot express how much he will be missed by all of us. TJ is survived by his son, Bryson, his parents Tim and Denise, brother Brandon (Hailee), sisters Sara and Michelle, fiancé Danielle Schaffner, his aunts Diane and Darcy, his uncles Frank, Jack and Ben, his cousins Nick, Dana, Missy, Amber, Stephanie and Alyssa, and many second cousins.

Friends are welcome on Thursday from 2-7pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350
where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 7pm.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Oct
1
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Funeral services provided by:
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
