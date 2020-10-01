Our hearts are broken at the sudden death on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 of our beloved "TJ", Timothy Jason McCarthy. TJ was a good man with a gigantic heart and an immense passion for his family. Words cannot express how much he will be missed by all of us. TJ is survived by his son, Bryson, his parents Tim and Denise, brother Brandon (Hailee), sisters Sara and Michelle, fiancé Danielle Schaffner, his aunts Diane and Darcy, his uncles Frank, Jack and Ben, his cousins Nick, Dana, Missy, Amber, Stephanie and Alyssa, and many second cousins.



Friends are welcome on Thursday from 2-7pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350

where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 7pm.



