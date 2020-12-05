Menu
Timothy Murray
1958 - 2020
BORN
October 30, 1958
DIED
August 31, 2020
Timothy Murray's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, August 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steighner Funeral Home in Chicora, PA .

Published by Steighner Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Mater Dolorosa Church
North Main Street, Chicora, Pennsylvania 16025
Funeral services provided by:
Steighner Funeral Home
