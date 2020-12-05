Timothy Nickell's passing at the age of 34 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home in West Liberty, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Timothy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home website.
Published by Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
