Timothy Petersen
1987 - 2020
BORN
November 4, 1987
DIED
November 16, 2020
Timothy Petersen's passing at the age of 33 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home in Perth Amboy, NJ .

Published by Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy, New Jersey
Nov
21
Funeral
8:15a.m.
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Nov
21
Liturgy
9:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by:
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
