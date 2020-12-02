Menu
Timothy Thompson
1990 - 2020
BORN
April 8, 1990
DIED
November 27, 2020
Timothy Thompson's passing at the age of 30 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville in Fayetteville, NC .

Published by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations
2720 Murchison Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina
Dec
4
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville
2720 Murchison Road, Fayetteville, NC 28301
He was always so funny and happy . We would always be cracking jokes at taco bell . Rest easy buddy .
Felicia Ann Bailey
Friend
December 1, 2020