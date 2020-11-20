Menu
Tina Bledsoe
1963 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1963
DIED
November 16, 2020
Tina Bledsoe's passing at the age of 56 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, OK .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity Funeral Service website.

Published by Serenity Funeral Service on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church Antlers
243 N High St, Antlers, Oklahoma 74523
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Service
