Tina Chiles-Tyus
1966 - 2020
BORN
January 16, 1966
DIED
November 17, 2020
Tina Chiles-Tyus's passing at the age of 54 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pipkin-Braswell Funerals in Denver, CO .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Pipkin Braswell Chapel of Peace
6601 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver, Colorado 80220
Nov
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Pipkin Braswell Chapel of Peace
6601 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver, Colorado 80220
Nov
25
Interment
12:30p.m.
Saint Simeon Cemetery
22001 CO-30,, Aurora 80018
Funeral services provided by:
Pipkin-Braswell Funerals
