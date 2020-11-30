Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tina Hippenhammer
1967 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1967
DIED
November 24, 2020
Tina Hippenhammer's passing at the age of 53 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Indiana Funeral Care in Fort Wayne, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Northern Indiana Funeral Care website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Northern Indiana Funeral Care from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Orange Cemetery
North 175 East, Rome City, Indiana 46784
Funeral services provided by:
Northern Indiana Funeral Care
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.