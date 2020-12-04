Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tina Kline
1960 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 1960
DIED
November 24, 2020
Tina Kline's passing at the age of 60 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home in Fairlawn, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Ciriello-Carr Memorial Home
39 S. Miller Rd, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333
Dec
5
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road, Fairlawn, OH 44333
Dec
5
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Ciriello-Carr Memorial Home
39 S. Miller Rd, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333
Dec
5
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road, Fairlawn, OH 44333
Funeral services provided by:
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Words will never be enough to tell you how much I miss and love you, Mom.
Brittany
Family
December 3, 2020