Tina Snyder's passing at the age of 53 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Coulter-Garrison Funeral Home in Dayton, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tina in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Coulter-Garrison Funeral Home website.
Published by Coulter-Garrison Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.