Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tina Soldan
1972 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1972
DIED
June 15, 2020
Tina Soldan's passing at the age of 48 on Monday, June 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thabet Funeral Home, Inc. - Cass City in Cass City, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thabet Funeral Home, Inc. - Cass City website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Thabet Funeral Home, Inc. - Cass City on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thabet Funeral Home, Inc. - Cass City
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.