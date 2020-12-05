Tina Soldan's passing at the age of 48 on Monday, June 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thabet Funeral Home, Inc. - Cass City in Cass City, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tina in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thabet Funeral Home, Inc. - Cass City website.
Published by Thabet Funeral Home, Inc. - Cass City on Dec. 5, 2020.
