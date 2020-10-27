Tina Lou Daniels Walton



October 10, 1927 ~ October 26, 2020







Tina Lou Daniels Walton passed peacefully at age 93 from natural causes on October 26, 2020. She was surrounded by family. Tina Lou was born on October 10, 1927 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Rex and Daisy Daniels. She was the youngest of four children. She was premature, and not expected to survive. Complications left her almost completely blind. As Tina Lou grew, she attended the Utah School for the Blind in Ogden until she graduated. There she excelled in education and gained a love of writing and reading. She also learned to play the cello, the piano, violin, and the accordion.



Tina Lou received one of only 4 nationwide one year post-graduate scholarships to Perkins Institute for the Blind in Boston. After returning home, Tina Lou attended college at Brigham Young University in Provo. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in English, finishing her degree with honors in only three years.



While at BYU she met her husband Bob at a choir practice. They married in June of 1950. About a year later Bob graduated from the University of Utah. They had six children and lived in both Salt Lake City and Ogden where they mostly made their living being self-employed. There were many adventures and misadventures raising children without sight, but as the kids grew, they became a great help to their parents. She learned medical transcription and worked for the Salt Lake Health Department and McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden. They eventually ran their own transcription business called Walton Secretarial Service.



They retired in 1985 and moved in with their son Ken and his wife Lisa in Texas. That is where they spent the rest of their lives. Tina Lou loved knitting and crocheting and made many afghans for people. She played piano for church functions, and even worked as an after-hours answering service for Ken's office. Ken and Lisa selflessly cared for Bob and Tina Lou for the rest of their lives. Bob passed in 1995 and Tina Lou always longed to be with him again. They were lifelong members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They served in many callings in their congregations. They never let their lack of physical vision cloud their spiritual outlook, and their service to others around them.



Besides her husband Joseph Robert Walton, Tina Lou was preceded in death by her great grandson Isaac Asher Walton. She is survived by her six children Robert Rex, David James, Kenneth Dean, LouAnn Spurrier, Kathleen Rivera, and Jennie Dendy, 25 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren and one on the way.



Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.