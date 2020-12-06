Menu
Titus Hertzog
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1937
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Armstrong World Industries
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
US Army
Titus Hertzog's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Womelsdorf, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Titus in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.

Published by Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Burial
2:00p.m.
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
, Annville, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. US Army Retired
December 6, 2020