Titus Hertzog
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1937
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Armstrong World Industries
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
US Army
Titus Hertzog's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Robesonia, PA .

Published by Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center
