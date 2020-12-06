Titus Hertzog's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Robesonia, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Titus in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center website.
Published by Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center on Dec. 6, 2020.
