Titus Latham
1994 - 2020
BORN
September 30, 1994
DIED
December 2, 2020
Titus Latham's passing at the age of 26 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rainey Mortuary Service in Tuscaloosa, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Titus in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rainey Mortuary Service website.

Published by Rainey Mortuary Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Rainey Mortuary Service
