Tiwana Thomas-Hall
1969 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1969
DIED
November 22, 2020
Tiwana Thomas-Hall's passing at the age of 51 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Benton Community Cemetery
Benton, La, Benton, Louisiana 71027
Funeral services provided by:
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
