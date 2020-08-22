Todd Robert David Boren, 55, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1965 in Dumas, Texas, the son of Gerald Robert and Terri Lynn Mitchell Boren. His family moved to Kanesville, Utah where he was raised and attended schools in the Roy area, graduating from Roy High School Class of 1983.



He worked at Hill Air Force Base in the paint shop after many years with Kroger as an equipment operator.



Todd was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved his Savior.



In 1990 he married Susan Burns; they had one daughter, Mackenzie and later divorced. Todd and Kenzie were best friends.



Todd's passions in life included all things bulls, rodeo-related, riding, and fighting, and the outdoors especially hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed golf, and joking around. He loved to laugh and will be remembered for his "beautiful mischievous" smile. He had a quick wit and a great sense of humor and was patient and kind.



Todd is survived by his daughter, Mackenzie M. Boren, Clinton, UT; brothers, Daniel S. Boren, West Haven, UT and Shane L. (Sarah) Boren, West Haven, UT; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Nicole Boren; and brother, Drew V. Boren.



Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.