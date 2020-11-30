Todd Griffin's passing at the age of 49 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home - Arkadelphia in Arkadelphia, AR .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Todd in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home - Arkadelphia website.
Published by Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home - Arkadelphia on Nov. 30, 2020.
